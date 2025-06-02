MJ Daffue betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
MJ Daffue of South Africa plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
MJ Daffue returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. The tournament offers a purse of $1 million for competitors this year.
MJ Daffue's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|74-68
|-1
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Daffue's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
MJ Daffue's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T46
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|9.000
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6.222
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 25, 2024
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|65
|65-75-76-74
|+6
|4.000
MJ Daffue's recent performances
- Daffue's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he tied for 45th with a score of 12-under.
MJ Daffue's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
MJ Daffue's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Daffue's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Daffue as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.