Mark Goetz betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Mark Goetz of the United States plays his shot from the third hole during the first round of the Magnit Championship presented by Woodhouse at Metedeconk National Golf Club on August 15, 2024 in Jackson, New Jersey. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Mark Goetz will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. Based on available data, Mark Goetz has one confirmed appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. His only recorded appearance was in 2024, where he missed the cut.
Goetz's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-2
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Goetz's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Mark Goetz's recent performances
- Goetz has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
Goetz's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Goetz's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Goetz.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goetz as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
