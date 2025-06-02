Kevin Chappell betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Kevin Chappell of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Kevin Chappell returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8. The tournament offers a purse of $1 million for competitors.
Chappell's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-72
|-4
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+2
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Chappell's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Chappell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|63-71-66-74
|-14
|2.850
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|68-71-67-73
|-3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|74-65-67-73
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T12
|75-65-66-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T26
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T67
|68-70-69-76
|-1
|3.300
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T25
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|19.756
Chappell's recent performances
- Chappell has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 12th with a score of 16-under.
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
- Chappell has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.28% this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 286.8 yards in 2025.
- Chappell has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 220th on TOUR.
- He is averaging 29.00 Putts Per Round this season.
- Chappell's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67% for the 2025 season.
- His Par Breakers percentage is 18.06% in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
