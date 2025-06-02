PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Kevin Chappell betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Chappell of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Kevin Chappell returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8. The tournament offers a purse of $1 million for competitors.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Chappell's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-72-4
    2022MC73-72+2

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Chappell's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Chappell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3663-71-66-74-142.850
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5368-71-67-73-3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4774-65-67-73-5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1275-65-66-66-16--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT2670-71-70-69-8--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT6768-70-69-76-13.300
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT2568-67-65-73-1519.756

    Chappell's recent performances

    • Chappell has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 12th with a score of 16-under.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Chappell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chappell has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 65.28% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 286.8 yards in 2025.
    • Chappell has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 220th on TOUR.
    • He is averaging 29.00 Putts Per Round this season.
    • Chappell's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 16.67% for the 2025 season.
    • His Par Breakers percentage is 18.06% in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

