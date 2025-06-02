PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Keenan Huskey betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keenan Huskey of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro 2025 at Jockey Club on February 27, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Keenan Huskey of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro 2025 at Jockey Club on February 27, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Keenan Huskey returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for 20th in 2024. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Huskey at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Huskey's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2071-67-68-65-14

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Huskey's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Huskey's recent performances

    • Keenan Huskey finished T20 in the 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. However, the past ten finishes data is inconsistent, showing no recorded finishes or top-20 finishes for Huskey.
    • Strokes Gained data is not available for Huskey's past five tournaments.

    Huskey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Huskey's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Huskey's 2025 season or recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Huskey as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW