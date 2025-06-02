Keenan Huskey betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Keenan Huskey of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro 2025 at Jockey Club on February 27, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Keenan Huskey returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for 20th in 2024. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Huskey's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|71-67-68-65
|-14
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Huskey's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Huskey's recent performances
- Keenan Huskey finished T20 in the 2024 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. However, the past ten finishes data is inconsistent, showing no recorded finishes or top-20 finishes for Huskey.
- Strokes Gained data is not available for Huskey's past five tournaments.
Huskey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Huskey's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Huskey's 2025 season or recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Huskey as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
