Justin Suh betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Justin Suh plays his tee shot on the fourth holeduring the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Justin Suh returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8, 2025. His last appearance at this event was in 2022, where he finished tied for 15th.
Suh's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T15
|66-69-68-67
|-15
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Suh's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Suh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T45
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T46
|68-70-71-68
|-7
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T46
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T37
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T52
|65-66-71-74
|-4
|6.257
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T19
|68-69-68-69
|-10
|43.000
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
Suh's recent performances
- Suh has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Suh for the 2025 season.
- Strokes Gained data from his last five starts is not available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
