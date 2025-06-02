PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Suh betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Suh plays his tee shot on the fourth holeduring the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Justin Suh plays his tee shot on the fourth holeduring the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Justin Suh returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8, 2025. His last appearance at this event was in 2022, where he finished tied for 15th.

    Latest odds for Suh at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Suh's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1566-69-68-67-15

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Suh's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Suh's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-68+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4569-69-71-70-9--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT4668-70-71-68-7--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4667-69-70-69-9--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3769-70-73-70-6--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT5265-66-71-74-46.257
    July 28, 20243M OpenT1968-69-68-69-1043.000
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--

    Suh's recent performances

    • Suh has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 10-under.

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • No YTD stats are available for Suh for the 2025 season.
    • Strokes Gained data from his last five starts is not available.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

