Julian Suri betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Julian Suri tees off on the second hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Julian Suri is set to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The tournament will take place at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Suri's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Julian Suri's recent performances
- Julian Suri has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.
Julian Suri's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Julian Suri's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent performance data is available for Julian Suri.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suri as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.