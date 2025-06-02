Harry Hillier betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Harry Hillier of New Zealand plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Harry Hillier is set to compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The tournament will take place at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Hillier's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Harry Hillier's recent performances
- Hillier has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
Harry Hillier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Harry Hillier's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Hillier based on his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hillier as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.