George McNeill betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

George McNeill of the United States plays his shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
George McNeill competes in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is McNeill's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26 under.
George McNeill's recent performances
George McNeill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.224
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|1.474
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.619
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.821
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.190
|-
George McNeill's advanced stats and rankings
- McNeill has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 1.474 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, McNeill has a -1.224 mark this season. His average Driving Distance is 301.1 yards.
- On the greens, McNeill has delivered a -0.821 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.70.
- McNeill has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 207th on TOUR.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.00% and breaks par 20.56% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNeill as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
