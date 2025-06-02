Everett Whiten, Jr. betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Everett Whiten, Jr. and his caddie survey the ninth green before Whiten plays his second shot during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 13, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Everett Whiten, Jr. will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. The tournament, held in Greer, South Carolina, features a purse of $1,000,000.
Whiten, Jr.'s recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-70
|-1
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Whiten, Jr.'s most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Whiten, Jr.'s recent performances
- Whiten, Jr. has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
Whiten, Jr.'s Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Whiten, Jr.'s advanced stats and rankings
- No recent statistical data is available for Everett Whiten, Jr.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whiten, Jr. as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
