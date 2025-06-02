PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8, 2025. Wu will be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Wu at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Wu's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T1369-67-64-69-16

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2020, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7070-70-74-70+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-71-73-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-67-74-71-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-68-70-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-76+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4768-71-71-69-55.911

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.290-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.056-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.130-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.514-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.731-

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.290 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu has sported a -0.056 mark.
    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at 0.130 for the 2025 season.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Wu has averaged 28.95 Putts Per Round this season.
    • Wu's average Driving Distance is 297.3 yards in the 2025 season.
    • Wu has accumulated 119 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW