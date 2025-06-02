Dylan Wu betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8, 2025. Wu will be looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.
Wu's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T13
|69-67-64-69
|-16
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2020, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|70-70-74-70
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-71-73-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-67-74-71
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|5.911
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.290
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.056
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.130
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.514
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.731
|-
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.290 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu has sported a -0.056 mark.
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average stands at 0.130 for the 2025 season.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Wu has averaged 28.95 Putts Per Round this season.
- Wu's average Driving Distance is 297.3 yards in the 2025 season.
- Wu has accumulated 119 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.