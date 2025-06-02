PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley tees off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks Hadley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Hadley's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Hadley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-69-68-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-75E--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-80-69+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3971-69-69-68-11--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT6467-68-77-69-3--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5566-71-70-71-10--

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.296-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.444-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.480-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.992-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.227-

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley has sported a -1.444 mark.
    • Hadley has averaged 298.0 yards in Driving Distance this season.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 1.992 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.31 Putts Per Round.
    • Hadley has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 198th on TOUR.
    • He has broken par 24.36% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

