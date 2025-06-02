Chesson Hadley betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 11, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley tees off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks Hadley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Hadley's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-69-68-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-80-69
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|66-71-70-71
|-10
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.296
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.444
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.480
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.992
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.227
|-
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley has sported a -1.444 mark.
- Hadley has averaged 298.0 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 1.992 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.31 Putts Per Round.
- Hadley has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 198th on TOUR.
- He has broken par 24.36% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
