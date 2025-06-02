John Greco betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
John Greco of the United States plays his shot from the 16th rough during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
John Greco will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks Greco's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Greco's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
John Greco's recent performances
- Greco has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- Greco has an average of - Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of - Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greco has averaged - Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greco's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Greco's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Greco for the 2025 season.
- In his past five tournaments, Greco's Strokes Gained data is not available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greco as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.