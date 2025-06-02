Fabián Gómez betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
FabiÃ¡n GÃ³mez of Argentina plays a shot on the 7th hole during the first round of the 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro 2025 at Jockey Club on February 27, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Fabián Gómez returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he'll compete at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. The tournament runs from June 5-8, 2025, with a purse of $1 million up for grabs.
Gómez's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|66
|69-68-70-76
|-2
|2023
|T24
|63-71-70-68
|-13
|2022
|T15
|67-69-66-68
|-15
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Gómez's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished 66th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Gómez's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Gómez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
Gómez's recent performances
- Gómez had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.
Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Gómez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gómez has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation this season.
- His average driving distance this season is 283.5 yards.
- Gómez is averaging 28.00 putts per round in 2025.
- His bogey avoidance rate stands at 13.89% for the season.
- Gómez has a par breakers percentage of 19.44% in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
