33M AGO

Fabián Gómez betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FabiÃ¡n GÃ³mez of Argentina plays a shot on the 7th hole during the first round of the 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro 2025 at Jockey Club on February 27, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

FabiÃ¡n GÃ³mez of Argentina plays a shot on the 7th hole during the first round of the 118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro 2025 at Jockey Club on February 27, 2025 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Fabián Gómez returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he'll compete at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. The tournament runs from June 5-8, 2025, with a purse of $1 million up for grabs.

    Latest odds for Gómez at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Gómez's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246669-68-70-76-2
    2023T2463-71-70-68-13
    2022T1567-69-66-68-15

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Gómez's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished 66th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Gómez's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 15-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Gómez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-75-1--

    Gómez's recent performances

    • Gómez had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-under.

    Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Gómez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gómez has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation this season.
    • His average driving distance this season is 283.5 yards.
    • Gómez is averaging 28.00 putts per round in 2025.
    • His bogey avoidance rate stands at 13.89% for the season.
    • Gómez has a par breakers percentage of 19.44% in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

