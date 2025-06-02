Carter Jenkins betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Carter Jenkins of the United States plays his shot on the second hole during the final round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Carter Jenkins returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Jenkins looks to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Jenkins' recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-71
|-3
|2023
|T5
|68-68-67-64
|-18
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Jenkins' most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Jenkins' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 5th at 18-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Jenkins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-78
|+11
|--
Jenkins' recent performances
- Jenkins' best finish in his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the U.S. Open, where he finished with a score of 11-over.
Jenkins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Jenkins' advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Jenkins in the 2025 season or for his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jenkins as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.