Cameron Champ betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ tees off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Champ's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Champ's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-70-68-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-68-73-64
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T46
|65-69-70-71
|-9
|--
Champ's recent performances
- Champ has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.378
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.274
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.564
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.080
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.621
|-
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
- Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.378 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks among the longest on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Champ has sported a -0.274 mark this season. He has hit 70.37% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Champ has delivered a 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.17 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.46% of the time.
- Champ has accumulated 73 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 169th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
