PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Cameron Champ betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 23, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Cameron Champ tees off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Champ at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Champ's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Champ's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-72+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-70-68-67-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1668-68-73-64-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-71-1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenW/D72+1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4665-69-70-71-9--

    Champ's recent performances

    • Champ has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.

    Champ's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.378-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.274-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.564-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.080-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.621-

    Champ's advanced stats and rankings

    • Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.378 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks among the longest on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Champ has sported a -0.274 mark this season. He has hit 70.37% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Champ has delivered a 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.17 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.46% of the time.
    • Champ has accumulated 73 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 169th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW