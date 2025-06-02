Cameron Champ betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Champ has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.378 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranks among the longest on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Champ has sported a -0.274 mark this season. He has hit 70.37% of Greens in Regulation.

On the greens, Champ has delivered a 1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.17 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 25.46% of the time.