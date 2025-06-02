Brendan Valdes betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Brendan Valdes of Auburn University tees off on the fourth tee during the 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 26, 2025 in Carlsbad, California. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Brendan Valdes is set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8. This marks Valdes' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Valdes' first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Valdes' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
Valdes' recent performances
- Valdes' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut with a score of 11-over.
Valdes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Valdes' advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Valdes in his last five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valdes as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.