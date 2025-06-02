Brandon Hoelzer betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Brandon Hoelzer of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the 2nd tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Brandon Hoelzer competes in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This tournament marks his return to the event after a previous appearance in 2022.
Hoelzer's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|69-73
|-1
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Hoelzer's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Hoelzer's recent performances
- Hoelzer has no recorded top-20 finishes in his last 10 appearances.
- He has an average of - Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoelzer has an average of - Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged - Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoelzer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Hoelzer's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Brandon Hoelzer for the 2025 season.
- Based on his past five performances, Hoelzer's Strokes Gained statistics are not available.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoelzer as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.