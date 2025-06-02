PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Brandon Hoelzer betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandon Hoelzer of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the 2nd tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Brandon Hoelzer of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the 2nd tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Brandon Hoelzer competes in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This tournament marks his return to the event after a previous appearance in 2022.

    Latest odds for Hoelzer at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Hoelzer's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC69-73-1

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Hoelzer's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Hoelzer's recent performances

    • Hoelzer has no recorded top-20 finishes in his last 10 appearances.
    • He has an average of - Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoelzer has an average of - Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged - Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoelzer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Hoelzer's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Brandon Hoelzer for the 2025 season.
    • Based on his past five performances, Hoelzer's Strokes Gained statistics are not available.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoelzer as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
