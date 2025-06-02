Brandon Crick betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Brandon Crick of the United States plays his shot on the 8th tee during the third round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2025 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 14, 2025 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Brandon Crick returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he has shown consistent performance in recent years. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Crick's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|69-68-69-67
|-12
|2023
|T3
|68-66-64-68
|-19
|2022
|T25
|67-68-68-70
|-12
|2020
|T38
|69-66-68-70
|-12
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Crick's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Crick's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 19-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Crick's recent performances
- Crick has no top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
Crick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Crick's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Crick's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crick as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
