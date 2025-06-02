Brandon Berry betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Brandon Berry of United States lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the The Panama Championship 2025 at Club de Golf de Panama on February 01, 2025 in Panama, Ciudad de Panama. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Brandon Berry tees off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Berry's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Berry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|65
|73-67-73-73
|-2
|--
Berry's recent performances
- Berry had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 65th with a score of 2-under.
Berry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Berry's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Brandon Berry.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berry as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.