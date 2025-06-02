Alex Goff betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Alex Goff of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 12, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Alex Goff will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks Goff's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Goff's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Alex Goff's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
Alex Goff's recent performances
- Goff's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the ISCO Championship, where he scored 2-under.
Alex Goff's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Alex Goff's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Alex Goff.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goff as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
