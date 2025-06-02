Billy Kennerly betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Billy Kennerly of the United States plays his shot from the 8th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Billy Kennerly returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he tied for 12th in 2024. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this tournament.
Kennerly's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|68-62-68-72
|-15
|2023
|61
|69-67-72-72
|-5
|2020
|T46
|70-66-67-71
|-11
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Kennerly's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Kennerly's recent performances
- Kennerly has no recorded finishes in his last ten performances.
- He has not secured any victories, top-5, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
Kennerly's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Kennerly's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Billy Kennerly.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kennerly as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.