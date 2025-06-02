PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Cook of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. Cook missed the cut in his last appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Cook at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Cook's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-66-4

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Cook's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Cook's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC78-75+11--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1666-65-69-73-1526.665
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-71+1--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC74-74+4--

    Cook's recent performances

    • Cook has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.446-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.660-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.961-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.123-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--6.190-

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cook has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.446 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook has sported a -2.660 mark.
    • Cook has averaged 280.0 yards in Driving Distance this season.
    • On the greens, Cook has delivered a -1.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round.
    • Cook has broken par 18.75% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated 27 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 196th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

