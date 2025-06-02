Austin Cook betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Austin Cook of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Austin Cook will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. Cook missed the cut in his last appearance at this event in 2024.
Cook's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-66
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Cook's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|66-65-69-73
|-15
|26.665
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Cook's recent performances
- Cook has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.446
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.660
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.961
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.123
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-6.190
|-
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
- Cook has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.446 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook has sported a -2.660 mark.
- Cook has averaged 280.0 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- On the greens, Cook has delivered a -1.123 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 28.75 Putts Per Round.
- Cook has broken par 18.75% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated 27 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 196th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
