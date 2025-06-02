Augusto Núñez betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Augusto NÃºÃ±ez of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 04, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Augusto Núñez returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for third in 2022. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Núñez's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T3
|65-66-66-68
|-20
|2020
|T26
|67-66-68-70
|-14
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Núñez's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Núñez's recent performances
- Núñez has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
Núñez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Núñez's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent advanced stats are available for Núñez.
All stats in this article are accurate for Núñez as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
