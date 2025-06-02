PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Augusto Núñez betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Augusto NÃºÃ±ez of Argentina plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 04, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Augusto Núñez returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for third in 2022. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Núñez at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Núñez's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T365-66-66-68-20
    2020T2667-66-68-70-14

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Núñez's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Núñez's recent performances

    • Núñez has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.

    Núñez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Núñez's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent advanced stats are available for Núñez.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Núñez as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

