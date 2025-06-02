Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Adrien Dumont de Chassart returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|1
|66-67-66-65
|-21
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2023, he finished first after posting a score of 21-under.
- Ryan Gerard is the defending champion, having won this tournament in 2024 with a score of 26-under.
Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-72-67
|-14
|17.889
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|64-70-71-68
|-9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|70-66-72-70
|-10
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.954
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.054
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.343
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.161
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.190
|-
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.954 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart has sported a -1.054 mark. He has a 60.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he has been breaking par 18.75% of the time.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged 300.9 yards in Driving Distance this season.
- He has accumulated 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 203rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.