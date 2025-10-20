PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)



    Zac Blair finished tied for 66th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Blair at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Blair's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20246668-69-70-75-2

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Blair's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Blair's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4769-68-72-75-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4464-72-69-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2869-66-72-72-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-67-71-1019.563
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC74-77+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-67-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-73+3--

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-under.
    • Blair has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.761 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.437-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3850.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green790.034-0.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.247-0.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.264-0.277

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.437 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.385 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
    • Blair has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

