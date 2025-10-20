Zac Blair betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Zac Blair of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Zac Blair finished tied for 66th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Blair's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|66
|68-69-70-75
|-2
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|69-68-72-75
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|64-72-69-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|69-66-72-72
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|19.563
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-77
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 28th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at 1-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.761 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged -0.277 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.437
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.385
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.034
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.247
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.264
|-0.277
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.437 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.385 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair delivered a -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- Blair has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
