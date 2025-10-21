Harry Higgs betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Harry Higgs of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his first appearance in recent memory at this tournament.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Higgs' first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-70-71-71
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-70-68-67
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|71-70-70-68
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T24
|68-67-72-65
|-16
|36.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|72-75-77-75
|+11
|11.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|68-72-68-74
|+2
|4.600
Higgs' recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 16-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.116
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.071
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.349
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.026
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.278
|0.644
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.116 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Higgs has earned 338 FedExCup Regular Season points (112th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% that ranked 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
