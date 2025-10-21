PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs of the United States plays a shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his first appearance in recent memory at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Higgs' first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-70-71-71-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-70-68-67-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2568-67-68-67-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2871-70-70-68-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-76+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2468-67-72-65-1636.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5172-75-77-75+1111.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5968-72-68-74+24.600

    Higgs' recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 16-under.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.393 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged 0.644 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1160.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0710.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.349-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0260.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.2780.644

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.116 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 110th on TOUR. He ranked 114th with a 65.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs delivered a 0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 87th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Higgs has earned 338 FedExCup Regular Season points (112th) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% that ranked 117th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Kaito Onishi betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Jason Day betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Danny Walker betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW