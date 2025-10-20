William Mouw betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Mouw has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five starts.

He has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts.