33M AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

    William Mouw will be making his debut at the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years when he tees off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26. The tournament takes place in Ivins, Utah, with a $6 million purse.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1868-69-75-63-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-71-71-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT766-66-66-67-1985.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO Championship167-73-69-61-10300.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3467-69-68-71-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-69-69-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five starts.
    • He has an average of 0.646 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts.
    • Mouw has averaged 1.556 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3530.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.2760.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.272-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.2630.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0681.556

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.353 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.9 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.276 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 22.66% of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 542 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

