Will Gordon betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Will Gordon of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Will Gordon finished tied for 35th at 12-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Gordon's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|67-70-67-68
|-12
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|64-72-66-65
|-17
|84.375
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Gordon has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -2.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.141
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.085
|-1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.209
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.366
|-0.604
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.519
|-2.209
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.085 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.12, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Gordon has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
