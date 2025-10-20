PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Will Gordon of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Will Gordon finished tied for 35th at 12-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Gordon at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Gordon's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3567-70-67-68-12

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Gordon's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Gordon's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-70E--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1468-69-71-69-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-72-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5169-69-69-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC66-74E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT564-72-66-65-1784.375

    Gordon's recent performances

    • Gordon has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Gordon has an average of -0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gordon has averaged -2.209 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.141-0.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.085-1.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.209-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.366-0.604
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.519-2.209

    Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gordon posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gordon sported a -0.085 mark that ranked 114th on TOUR. He ranked 36th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gordon delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.12, and he ranked 153rd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • Gordon has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Ben Kohles betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Jeremy Paul betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Sponsored by CDW