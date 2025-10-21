Austin Cook betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Austin Cook hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Austin Cook missed the cut at the 2024 Bank of Utah Championship, shooting 6-over. He returns to Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 looking to improve on that performance.
Cook's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-75
|+6
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Cook's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Cook's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
Cook's recent performances
- Cook's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of one-under.
- Cook has an average of -1.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cook has averaged -3.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.099
|-1.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.137
|-1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.233
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.657
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.126
|-3.126
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
- Cook has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.099 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.8 yards has him struggling to keep pace with TOUR standards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook has recorded a -1.137 mark. He has hit 62.70% of greens in regulation.
- Cook has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 202nd.
- On the greens, Cook has delivered a -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.43 putts per round and has achieved bogey avoidance 18.25% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
