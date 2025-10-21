PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Cook hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Austin Cook hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Compliance Solutions Championship at The Patriot Golf Club on October 3, 2025 in Owasso, Oklahoma. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook missed the cut at the 2024 Bank of Utah Championship, shooting 6-over. He returns to Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 looking to improve on that performance.

    Latest odds for Cook at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Cook's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-75+6

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Cook's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Cook's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC72-71+1--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--

    Cook's recent performances

    • Cook's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of one-under.
    • Cook has an average of -1.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.138 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has averaged -3.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.099-1.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.137-1.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.233-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.657-0.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.126-3.126

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cook has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.099 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.8 yards has him struggling to keep pace with TOUR standards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cook has recorded a -1.137 mark. He has hit 62.70% of greens in regulation.
    • Cook has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 202nd.
    • On the greens, Cook has delivered a -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 29.43 putts per round and has achieved bogey avoidance 18.25% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Kaito Onishi betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Jason Day betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Chesson Hadley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW