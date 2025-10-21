Kris Ventura betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Kris Ventura of Norway plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with a chance to make his mark in this $6 million tournament.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Ventura's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|71-67-67-71
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|70-64-69-79
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T27
|65-70-69-68
|-12
|30.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-72-70-68
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|68-70-67-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.054
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.009
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.146
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.144
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.044
|-0.328
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.009 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Ventura has earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
