55M AGO

Kris Ventura betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kris Ventura of Norway plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with a chance to make his mark in this $6 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Ventura's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2171-67-67-71-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC66-72-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4570-64-69-79+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2765-70-69-68-1230.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-72-70-68-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1668-70-67-70-548.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-71+5--

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 5-under.
    • Ventura has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged -0.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.054-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.009-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.1460.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.144-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.044-0.328

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.054 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.009 mark that ranked 101st on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 68.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranked 65th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Ventura has earned 304 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

