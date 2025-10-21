Braden Thornberry betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Braden Thornberry has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making his first appearance count at this Utah event.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Thornberry's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T64
|68-71-72-73
|-4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-72-73-75
|+8
|2.489
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 2-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.993 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.710
|-0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.954
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.043
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.295
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.325
|-0.993
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.710 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sported a -0.954 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 61.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry delivered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
- Thornberry has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points (190th) this season, with an 18.03% Bogey Avoidance rate that ranked 154th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
