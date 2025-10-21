Braden Thornberry betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Thornberry has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 2-under.

Thornberry has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.