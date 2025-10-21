PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Braden Thornberry betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Braden Thornberry has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making his first appearance count at this Utah event.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Thornberry's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6468-71-72-73-4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5772-70-74-70-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6468-72-73-75+82.489
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-70+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-69-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has not recorded any top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 2-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.453 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.993 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.710-0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.954-0.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0430.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.295-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.325-0.993

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.710 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry sported a -0.954 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 61.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry delivered a 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 167th by breaking par 19.05% of the time.
    • Thornberry has earned 57 FedExCup Regular Season points (190th) this season, with an 18.03% Bogey Avoidance rate that ranked 154th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

