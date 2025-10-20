Will Chandler betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Will Chandler has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T70
|73-70-73-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-81
|+9
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|71-67-73-67
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-84
|+22
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|76
|72-68-74-73
|+7
|2.400
Chandler's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Chandler has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.345 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.894 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has averaged -2.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.077
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-0.955
|-1.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.036
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.199
|-0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.195
|-2.577
Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sported a -0.955 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 61.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler delivered a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked 168th by breaking par 18.97% of the time.
- Chandler has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
