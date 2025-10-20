PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Will Chandler betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Will Chandler has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-71-70-71-7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT7073-70-73-74+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-76+10--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-81+9--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2471-67-73-67-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-69-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC78-84+22--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7672-68-74-73+72.400

    Chandler's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.345 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.894 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has averaged -2.577 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.077-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-0.955-1.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.036-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.199-0.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.195-2.577

    Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranked 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sported a -0.955 mark that ranked 170th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 61.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler delivered a -0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranked 168th by breaking par 18.97% of the time.
    • Chandler has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 159th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

