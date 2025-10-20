PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden chips onto the 4th green during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in the past five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making a strong showing in Utah.

    Latest odds for Noren at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Noren's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2769-65-73-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT362-70-69-64-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT770-62-65-68-1985.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-74+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3067-70-67-72-430.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-76-71+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1768-71-66-76-372.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-68-72-72-112.000

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 1.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0460.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0700.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4210.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5050.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.8101.508

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards has contributed to his overall game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.070 mark. He has posted a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.76 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 23.53% of the time.
    • Noren currently ranks 105th with 382 FedExCup Regular Season points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

