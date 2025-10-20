Alex Noren betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Alex Noren of Sweden chips onto the 4th green during the final round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 12, 2025 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Alex Noren will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in the past five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making a strong showing in Utah.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Noren's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|69-65-73-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|62-70-69-64
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|70-62-65-68
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|12.000
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.101 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 1.508 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.046
|0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.070
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.421
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.505
|0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.810
|1.508
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.7 yards has contributed to his overall game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.070 mark. He has posted a 67.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.505 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.76 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 23.53% of the time.
- Noren currently ranks 105th with 382 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
