Kevin Velo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sported a -0.405 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Velo delivered a -0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 151st by converting 20.04% of Par Breakers.