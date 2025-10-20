PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Velo of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Kevin Velo of the United States plays a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo returns to the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26, 2025. Velo has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Velo at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Velo's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Velo's recent performances

    • Velo has no recorded finishes in his last ten appearances.
    • He has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has an average of -0.726 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.043-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.405-0.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.124-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.6210.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.107-1.231

    Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.043 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Velo sported a -0.405 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo delivered a -0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranked 151st by converting 20.04% of Par Breakers.
    • Velo has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 184th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

