Pierceson Coody betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Coody has finished in the top-five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Coody has an average of 0.851 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.