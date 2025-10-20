PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Pierceson Coody missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship last year after posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Coody's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-70-3

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1469-71-66-68-14--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-75+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-65-67-67-20133.750
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC79-70+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-67-69-70-548.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-69-69-56.125
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4066-69-69-72-128.711

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top-five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.851 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7480.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.128-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.076-0.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.040-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.5840.084

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.748 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards provided him with solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Coody sported a -0.128 mark. He had a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.31 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.15% of the time.
    • Coody earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 139th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Ryan Gerard betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Joseph Bramlett betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 20, 2025

    Tommy Sharp betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW