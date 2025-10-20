Pierceson Coody betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Pierceson Coody missed the cut at the Bank of Utah Championship last year after posting a score of 3-under. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Coody's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|69-71-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-65-67-67
|-20
|133.750
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|66-69-69-72
|-12
|8.711
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top-five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.851 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.748
|0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.128
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.076
|-0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.040
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.584
|0.084
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.748 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards provided him with solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Coody sported a -0.128 mark. He had a 69.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody delivered a 0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he averaged 29.31 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 25.15% of the time.
- Coody earned 248 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 139th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
