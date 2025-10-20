PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 11, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley finished tied for 67th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Whaley's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6768-68-75-72-1

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6072-69-76-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT367-67-68-67-19--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3874-69-71-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7466-71-71-77+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5767-70-69-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT467-67-70-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-68-70-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3268-69-69-68-1424.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-69-70-67-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1169-69-69-67-661.400

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.072-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.044-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.1820.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.184-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3930.092

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.044 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Whaley has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points (101st) this season and ranked 4th with a 12.96% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

