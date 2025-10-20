Vince Whaley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Whaley has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.

Whaley has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.