Vince Whaley betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Vince Whaley of the United States hits his tee shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the Baycurrent Classic Presented by LEXUS at Yokohama Country Club on October 11, 2025 in Yokohama, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley finished tied for 67th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Whaley's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T67
|68-68-75-72
|-1
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T32
|68-69-69-68
|-14
|24.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-6
|61.400
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 19-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.092 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.072
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.044
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.182
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.184
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.393
|0.092
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.072 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.044 mark that ranked 106th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Whaley has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points (101st) this season and ranked 4th with a 12.96% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
