Mason Andersen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Mason Andersen will compete at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Andersen's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+14
|--
Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship, where he posted a score of 14-over.
- He has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has an average of -1.493 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.518
|-0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.856
|-1.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.074
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.013
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.314
|-2.015
Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.518 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sported a -0.856 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 61.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
- Andersen has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
