Mason Andersen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.518 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sported a -0.856 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 61.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Andersen delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 19.50% of the time.