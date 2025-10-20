PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mason Andersen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mason Andersen of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Mason Andersen will compete at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in the Bank of Utah Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Andersen at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Andersen's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Andersen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-80+14--

    Andersen's recent performances

    • Andersen's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at The Open Championship, where he posted a score of 14-over.
    • He has an average of -0.767 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Andersen has an average of -1.493 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.518-0.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.856-1.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0740.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.013-0.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.314-2.015

    Andersen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Andersen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.518 (160th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sported a -0.856 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 61.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Andersen delivered a -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 163rd by breaking par 19.50% of the time.
    • Andersen has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

