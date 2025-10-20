Victor Perez betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Victor Perez has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years and will tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26. The tournament features a $6 million purse and is being defended by Matt McCarty, who won with a score of 23-under in 2024.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Perez's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Perez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|70-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-70-69-70
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|23.955
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|64-70-71-72
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|66-70-73-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|71-70-73-73
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|66-65-68-67
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|75
|70-67-73-76
|+6
|2.500
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Perez has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.726 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Perez has averaged 0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.120
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.491
|0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.205
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.178
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.584
|0.743
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.120 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sported a 0.491 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 71.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Perez delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
- Perez has accumulated 367 FedExCup Regular Season points (109th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.66% (17th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
