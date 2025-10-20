PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Victor Perez betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia.

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Victor Perez has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years and will tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26. The tournament features a $6 million purse and is being defended by Matt McCarty, who won with a score of 23-under in 2024.

    Latest odds for Perez at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Perez's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Perez's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1170-69-67-67-15--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-70-69-70-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2865-69-69-68-1323.955
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4364-70-71-72-311.625
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5166-70-73-69-106.333
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-70-73-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT966-65-68-67-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab Challenge7570-67-73-76+62.500

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Perez has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.726 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Perez has averaged 0.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.120-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4910.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.2050.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.178-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.5840.743

    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.120 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.7 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Perez sported a 0.491 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked sixth with a 71.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Perez delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 21.68% of the time.
    • Perez has accumulated 367 FedExCup Regular Season points (109th) and posted a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.66% (17th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

