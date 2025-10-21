PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Trey Mullinax betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trey Mullinax of the United States plays a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Trey Mullinax finished tied for 25th at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Mullinax at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Mullinax's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2568-67-69-67-13

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Mullinax's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Mullinax's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-71-67-72-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4770-69-72-73-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6767-65-74-74E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-67+1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC75-72+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-72-1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4364-70-68-70-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2965-69-69-68-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-70-63-72-2115.542

    Mullinax's recent performances

    • Mullinax has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 21-under.
    • Mullinax has an average of -0.612 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mullinax has averaged -0.718 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mullinax's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.041-0.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.0250.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.240-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.006-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.180-0.718

    Mullinax's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mullinax posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.041 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mullinax sported a 0.025 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mullinax delivered a -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he ranked 38th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    • Mullinax has earned 176 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mullinax as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

