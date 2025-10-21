Trevor Cone betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Trevor Cone makes his tournament debut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship. This will be his first appearance in this event in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Cone's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Cone's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T67
|72-70-74-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|68-68-71-69
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|68-69-70-69
|-8
|4.200
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-70-68-72
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T42
|71-73-72-76
|+12
|19.125
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|68-68-67-71
|-6
|6.257
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Cone's recent performances
- Cone has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourteenth with a score of 3-under.
- Cone has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cone has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cone's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.248
|0.539
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.222
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.155
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.347
|-0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.475
|-0.287
Cone's advanced stats and rankings
- Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.222 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
- Cone has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
