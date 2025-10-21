PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Trevor Cone betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Trevor Cone makes his tournament debut at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship. This will be his first appearance in this event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cone at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Cone's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Cone's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6772-70-74-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4468-68-71-69-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6168-69-70-69-84.200
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-70-68-72-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT4271-73-72-76+1219.125
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5268-68-67-71-66.257
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--

    Cone's recent performances

    • Cone has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourteenth with a score of 3-under.
    • Cone has an average of 0.539 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cone has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cone's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2480.539
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.222-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.155-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.347-0.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.475-0.287

    Cone's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cone posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranked 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cone sported a -0.222 mark that ranked 140th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cone delivered a -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 168th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.98, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 19.98% of the time.
    • Cone has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cone as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

