3H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Tom Hoge will compete in the Bank of Utah Championship for the first time in recent memory, as he has not played in this tournament over the last five years. The tournament runs Oct. 23-26 at Black Desert Resort Golf Course in Ivins, Utah.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Hoge's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3372-71-72-71+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6473-74-67-72+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-78+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC81-73+12--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4570-72-71-67E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT773-69-75-70-1176.000

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -1.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.935 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -2.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.634-1.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.264-0.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green87-0.0020.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.088-0.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.459-2.739

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.634 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 153rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sports a 0.264 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge delivers a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.26% of the time.
    • Hoge has accumulated 1,026 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

