Tim Widing betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Widing's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 8-over.

Widing has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Widing has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.