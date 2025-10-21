Tim Widing betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Tim Widing will make his tournament debut at the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Widing's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Widing's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T41
|71-68-76-73
|+8
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
Widing's recent performances
- Widing's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 8-over.
- Widing has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Widing has averaged -1.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Widing's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.116
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.320
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.282
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.474
|-0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.193
|-1.663
Widing's advanced stats and rankings
- Widing currently has 19 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 210th.
- His driving distance averages 310.6 yards, while he posts a 64.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Widing averages 28.95 putts per round and has a bogey avoidance rate of 19.58%.
- He breaks par 21.81% of the time in 2025.
All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
