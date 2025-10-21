PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
17M AGO

Tim Widing betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Tim Widing of Sweden plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tim Widing will make his tournament debut at the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Widing at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Widing's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Widing's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT4171-68-76-73+8--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC70-73+1--

    Widing's recent performances

    • Widing's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 41st with a score of 8-over.
    • Widing has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing has an average of -0.591 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Widing has averaged -1.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Widing's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.116-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.320-0.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.282-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.474-0.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.193-1.663

    Widing's advanced stats and rankings

    • Widing currently has 19 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 210th.
    • His driving distance averages 310.6 yards, while he posts a 64.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Widing averages 28.95 putts per round and has a bogey avoidance rate of 19.58%.
    • He breaks par 21.81% of the time in 2025.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Widing as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

