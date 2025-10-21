Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Olesen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|68-70-67-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-67-72-72
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|62-66-67-73
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|67-70-74-70
|+1
|4.600
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T41
|69-67-69-71
|-12
|13.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|61-70-71-69
|-9
|17.000
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 0.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.214
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.199
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.038
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.290
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.741
|0.627
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.199 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
- Olesen has accumulated 311 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
