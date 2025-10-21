PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making his mark at the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1468-70-67-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-67-72-72-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1462-66-67-73-1652.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6067-70-74-70+14.600
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-69+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4169-67-69-71-1213.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3661-70-71-69-917.000

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 0.627 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2140.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.1990.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0380.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.290-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7410.627

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.214 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sported a 0.199 mark that ranked 62nd on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
    • Olesen has accumulated 311 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 120th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

