26M AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery missed the cut at 1-over when he last played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Montgomery's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-74+1

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3067-70-73-71-7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-70-63-67-1762.500
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-68-70-70-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3167-65-72-69-1125.750
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-72+3--

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Montgomery has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Montgomery has averaged 1.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.512-0.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.2540.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140.3360.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.9321.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5011.839

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.512 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.254 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 63.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery delivered a 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.38, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.90% of the time.
    • Montgomery has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

