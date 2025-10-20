Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.512 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.254 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 63.79% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Montgomery delivered a 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.38, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.90% of the time.