Taylor Montgomery betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery missed the cut at 1-over when he last played in this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Bank of Utah Championship.
Montgomery's recent history at the Bank of Utah Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|69-63-69-70
|-17
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|67-70-73-71
|-7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-70-63-67
|-17
|62.500
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-68-70-70
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T31
|67-65-72-69
|-11
|25.750
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged 1.839 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.512
|-0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.254
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.336
|0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.932
|1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.501
|1.839
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.512 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 80th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sported a -0.254 mark that ranked 143rd on TOUR. He ranked 148th with a 63.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery delivered a 0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.38, and he ranked sixth by breaking par 24.90% of the time.
- Montgomery has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
