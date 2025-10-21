PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    The Bank of Utah Championship is being held at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26, 2025. Rosenmueller has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Rosenmueller's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2971-69-68-69-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6468-74-75-70-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-68-70-73E3.300
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2567-67-70-66-1434.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1465-69-72-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5167-68-72-71-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-68-2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5266-69-71-71-76.750

    Rosenmueller's recent performances

    • Rosenmueller has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourteenth with a score of 3-under.
    • Rosenmueller has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.986 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rosenmueller has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4510.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4360.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.385-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.671-0.744
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.1690.211

    Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.451 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sported a 0.436 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a -0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.03, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
    • Rosenmueller has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

