Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Thomas Rosenmueller of Germany plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
The Bank of Utah Championship is being held at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26, 2025. Rosenmueller has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Rosenmueller's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Rosenmueller's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|71-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|68-74-75-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-68-70-73
|E
|3.300
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T25
|67-67-70-66
|-14
|34.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|65-69-72-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|67-68-72-71
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|66-69-71-71
|-7
|6.750
Rosenmueller's recent performances
- Rosenmueller has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourteenth with a score of 3-under.
- Rosenmueller has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.986 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rosenmueller has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.451
|0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.436
|0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.385
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.671
|-0.744
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.169
|0.211
Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings
- Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.451 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller sported a 0.436 mark that ranked 25th on TOUR. He ranked fourth with a 71.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a -0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.03, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
- Rosenmueller has earned 144 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 167th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
