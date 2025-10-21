Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Rosenmueller has finished in the top-20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for fourteenth with a score of 3-under.

Rosenmueller has an average of 0.361 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.986 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.