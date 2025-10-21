PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Taylor Moore has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making an impact at this Utah tournament.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Moore's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-68-74-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7369-71-74-71+52.650

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Moore has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.238-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.156-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.3660.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.171-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.277-0.087

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.156 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Moore delivered a strong performance around the greens with a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
    • Moore has earned 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

