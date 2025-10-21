Taylor Moore betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Taylor Moore has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Oct. 23-26 with his sights set on making an impact at this Utah tournament.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Moore's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T73
|69-71-74-71
|+5
|2.650
Moore's recent performances
- Moore had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Moore has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 0.094 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.238
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.156
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.366
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.171
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.277
|-0.087
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.238 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.156 mark that ranked 128th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 67.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Moore delivered a strong performance around the greens with a 0.366 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranked 54th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Moore has earned 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
