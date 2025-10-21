Nick Dunlap betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Nick Dunlap will make his first appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26. The tournament features a $6 million purse with defending champion Matt McCarty looking to repeat after his 23-under victory in 2024.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Dunlap's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|73-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|68-69-68-64
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|76-75-67-73
|+11
|6.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|74-74-75-73
|+8
|15.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of -1.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-1.469
|-1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.100
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.069
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.125
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-1.176
|-0.060
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.469 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.100 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned 255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
