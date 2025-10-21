PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Nick Dunlap will make his first appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship, set to tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26. The tournament features a $6 million purse with defending champion Matt McCarty looking to repeat after his 23-under victory in 2024.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Dunlap's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4473-67-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-70+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1168-69-68-64-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-75+1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6676-75-67-73+116.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4474-74-75-73+815.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-72+8--

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of -1.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-1.469-1.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1000.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.069-0.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1250.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-1.176-0.060

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.469 (171st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.100 mark that ranked 84th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 63.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 158th by breaking par 19.93% of the time.
    • Dunlap has earned 255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

