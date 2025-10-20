Taylor Dickson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.632 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 62.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 169th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.