Taylor Dickson betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
Taylor Dickson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Taylor Dickson has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 at the Bank of Utah Championship.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Dickson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Dickson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|69
|69-71-73-73
|+2
|--
Dickson's recent performances
- Dickson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished 69th with a score of 2-over.
- He has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dickson has an average of -1.021 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.031 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dickson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.253
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.632
|-0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.117
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.377
|-1.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.379
|-2.031
Dickson's advanced stats and rankings
- Dickson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.253 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dickson sported a -0.632 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 159th with a 62.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dickson delivered a -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 169th by breaking par 18.89% of the time.
- Dickson has earned 135 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 168th this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dickson as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
