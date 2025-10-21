Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Takumi Kanaya has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 with hopes of making his mark at the tournament in Ivins, Utah.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T37
|66-68-72-68
|-6
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Jan. 14, 2024
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 6-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.427 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.256 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.143 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.822 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 1.135 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.171
|0.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.442
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.264
|0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.362
|0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.356
|1.135
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.442 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Kanaya delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.98% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 134th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.43% ranks him 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.