Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.171 (64th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.1 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.442 mark that ranked 160th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.92% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Kanaya delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR.

On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.98% of the time.