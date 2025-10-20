PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 05, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Steven Fisk will compete at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26, 2025 in the Bank of Utah Championship. Fisk has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Fisk at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Fisk's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Fisk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship170-65-65-64-24--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3070-72-71-68-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6068-69-70-71-24.900
    July 27, 20253M Open7471-66-70-73-42.600
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2866-70-72-71-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-72-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4367-69-71-65-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT6670-68-71-74+33.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-67-68-1130.143

    Fisk's recent performances

    • Fisk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
    • Fisk has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fisk has averaged 0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4500.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2810.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1480.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.468-0.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4110.898

    Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.450 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a 0.281 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 71.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fisk delivered a -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
    • Fisk has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

