Steven Fisk betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Steven Fisk will compete at Black Desert Resort Golf Course from Oct. 23-26, 2025 in the Bank of Utah Championship. Fisk has not competed in this tournament in the last five years.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Fisk's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|70-65-65-64
|-24
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T60
|68-69-70-71
|-2
|4.900
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|74
|71-66-70-73
|-4
|2.600
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|66-70-72-71
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|67-69-71-65
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T66
|70-68-71-74
|+3
|3.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-68-67-68
|-11
|30.143
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.296 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.898 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.450
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.281
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.148
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.468
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.411
|0.898
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.450 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.2 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a 0.281 mark that ranked 47th on TOUR. He ranked seventh with a 71.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a -0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.80, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 22.38% of the time.
- Fisk has accumulated 246 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
